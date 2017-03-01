Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Doubles Down On Ripping Doc Rivers, Clippers

Share this:

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has played six seasons under Doc Rivers over the course of his NBA career, but that doesn’t mean he’s a fan of his former head coach.

The free agent forward had previously ripped Rivers on Chris Broussard’s “In the Zone” podcast, saying the ex-Boston Celtics head coach was “lucky as hell” to be a part of the C’s NBA championship team in 2008.

Davis apparently still has a gripe with the current Los Angeles Clippers head coach, as he sounded off on him during his appearance on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” on Wednesday.

Davis sustained an ankle injury in September 2015, which he says Rivers and the Clippers training staff failed to properly address.

.@iambigbaby11: I've never been treated so badly in my life. The Clippers didn't help me get healthy so I could get another job. pic.twitter.com/xQlkGsS4Kc — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 1, 2017

Aside from being the head coach, Rivers is also president of basketball operations for the Clippers. Davis believes Rivers often gets overly wrapped up with his duties as president, which in turn affects his coaching of the team.

"[Doc Rivers] is so caught up in being the President… you need to be the coach." — Glen Davis (@iambigbaby11) pic.twitter.com/nyfpszVPJy — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 1, 2017

We have a feeling Davis won’t be rooting for Rivers and the Clippers come playoff time.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images