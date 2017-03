Share this:

Tweet







In the latest “Red Sox All-Access,” Boston Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez stretched with his teammates, gave some batting tips to Dustin Pedroia and preached how important it is for veterans to teach the young players how to stay relaxed and play hard at the same time.

To see Ramirez prepare for the upcoming 2017 season, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.