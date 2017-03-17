Golfer Boldly Pokes Horrifying Alligator At Bay Hill Like It’s No Big Deal

Share this:

Maybe it’s just me, but if I saw an alligator sunbathing near me on a golf course, I’m skipping that hole in a second.

However, professional golfers can’t exactly do that. So, naturally, when Cody Gribble saw a gator on the par-5 sixth hole at Bay Hill during Thursday’s first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he walked up behind it and tapped it on the tail.

Wait, what?

One hand in his pocket, golfer Cody Gribble nonchalantly dispatches alligator into Bay Hill lake pic.twitter.com/f4LbULruWc — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) March 16, 2017

That’s terrifying just to watch.

While the round didn’t go according to plan for Gribble — he shot a 5-over-par 77 — the alligator encounter luckily was uneventful.

And Gribble was all smiles about it afterward.

“The gator looked like he needed some exercise,” Gribble said, via ESPN.com. “But he was sitting right there in the way and, you know, I guess I was trying to get some adrenaline going somehow. But I wasn’t really afraid of it. … They’re not going to catch you a couple of steps down. They’re going to get you really quick early, but if I’m not in its way — I’m right behind him — it’s not going to happen.”