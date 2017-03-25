Gonzaga Vs. Xavier Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Online

Share this:

Tweet







Either Gonzaga or Xavier will make program history Saturday night.

The No. 1 seed Bulldogs and 11th-seeded Musketeers both are one win away from making their first Final Four, but only one will advance out of the West Region and make the trip to Glendale, Ariz.

Both teams are coming off thrilling Sweet 16 wins, as Gonzaga topped upset-minded No. 4 seed West Virginia 61-58, while Xavier shocked No. 2 seed Arizona 73-71.

Here’s how you can watch Gonzaga vs. Xavier online.

When: Saturday, March 25, at 6:09 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images