Goran Dragic’s Gruesome Blake Eye Keeps Him Out Of Heat-Pacers Game

Share this:

Tweet







Goran Dragic’s black eye injury suffered against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night worsened so much in the ensuing hours that he wasn’t able to play in Miami’s game Sunday versus the Indiana Pacers.

How bad did his eye look Sunday? See for yourself.

This is why Goran Dragic cannot play tonight:; pic.twitter.com/4QTAxGLF2d — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 12, 2017

Ouch. That eye looks completely closed.

Floor vision is essential to a point guard’s skill set, and it’s fair to say Dragic’s playmaking ability will be severely limited for as long as his eye is that bad.

The Heat went on to lose 102-98 to the Pacers, which ended their four-game win streak. They need Dragic back soon to continue their pursuit of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images