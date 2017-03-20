Guy Creates Amazon Echo-Like Device That Recognizes ‘Zelda’ Ocarina

Share this:

Some people claim to be the world’s biggest “Legend of Zelda” fans. And although those people are entitled to their opinions, it appears the most dedicated ‘Zelda’ fan has revealed himself.

A video uploaded to Sufficiently Advanced’s YouTube page Friday shows off a custom-built home automation device created by one hard-core ‘Zelda’ fan. The device, which utilizes Wi-Fi modules, is able to recognize notes from a real-life version of the ocarina made famous by “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.”

The device is similar in concept and look to Amazon’s Echo products, but that’s where the similarities end, as Sufficiently Advanced’s creation is one of a kind.

This guy isn’t the first person to memorize “Zelda’s Lullaby” or “Song of Storms,” but he’s certainly the first to use those songs to open a door or turn on a humidifier. The kicker, however has to be the “Song of Healing,” which resets all the modules to their previous states.

It’s safe to assume this fan has spent some quality time with “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.” And we wouldn’t blame him, as the game is the best-available reason to purchase a Nintendo Switch.