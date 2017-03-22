Deadpool Imposter Drives His Car Onto Taco Bell Lawn, Gets Arrested

Share this:

Tweet







If you’re familiar with Taco Bell’s menu, you know it doesn’t include chimichangas, the favorite food of popular Marvel Comics superhero Deadpool. One intoxicated driver, however, found that out the hard way.

A man dressed in a Deadpool onesie was arrested Saturday morning in Portland, Ore., after police found him passed out in his car, which was parked on the lawn at a Taco Bell, according to The Oregonian. The driver, 18-year-old Torren Alexander Cooksey, was arrested for reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Lots of DUII drivers out tonight. This one was passed out behind the wheel on the lawn at Taco Bell wearing #Deadpool PJs. pic.twitter.com/RbU8q4ddb7 — East Precinct (@ppbeast) March 19, 2017

This had to be a pretty embarrassing moment for Cooksey, made all the worse by police from Portland’s East Precinct tweeting pictures of the scene. And although the incident clearly didn’t end well for Cooksey, it’s hard to argue this wasn’t something the “Merc with a Mouth” also would’ve done.

Most superheroes — even Deadpool — typically begin their careers wearing unflattering outfits, though apparently this impostor forgot heroes aren’t supposed to be the people who end up in handcuffs.