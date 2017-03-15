Guy Gets ’28-3′ Super Bowl LI Scoreboard Tattoo For The Most Bizarre Reason

Share this:

Tweet







Bizarre tattoos have become commonplace among sports fans.

Every now and then, a photo will surface on the internet revealing some absurd ink, such as predicting a championship for a team before the season has even started.

The latest preposterous tattoo comes in the aftermath of Super Bowl LI, in which the New England Patriots overcame a 25-point second-half deficit en route to an overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons held a 28-3 with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter. In case you forgot, you can check the scoreboard tattoo on this guy’s backside.

(Warning: The image is NSFW)

While you would think only a diehard Patriots fan would get a tattoo of this sort, that’s very much not the case. Although he lives in Connecticut, he’s actually a Pats hater, as he explained to SB Nation.

“I just live in Connecticut and can’t stand these Pats fans so when I tell them to kiss my ass they will be reminded that they were getting blown out!” he said.

This guy technically isn’t wrong. Atlanta did hold a considerable lead over New England in the latter stages of the game. However, we hope he knows what the final outcome was.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images