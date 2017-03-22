Hall Of Famer Shaquille O’Neal Really Doesn’t Understand Space

Share this:

Shaquille O’Neal joined Kyrie Irving in the flat-Earth truther club, and now it now it appears that “The Big Aristotle” really needs to go back to science class.

His co-analyst Charles Barkley went on “The Rich Eisen Show” and told a hilarious anecdote that proves just how little the Hall of Fame center knows about space.

In the story, Barkley claims that O’Neal told him he thinks that Atlanta is closer to the moon than it is to California. The belief stems from the fact that he can see the moon from his house, but he can’t see California.

No, really.

Hear Barkley’s story in the video below starting at the 9:55 mark.

Here’s a video from that episode of “Inside the NBA” where O’Neal originally told the story. He also thinks that you could fly to the moon in 10 hours.

Don’t forget that O’Neal also has a doctorate in education from Barry University in Miami.

