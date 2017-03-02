Harlem Globetrotters Do Impossible By Making Bill Belichick Laugh

Share this:

In case you didn’t hear, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was courtside as the Boston Celtics topped the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on Wednesday.

And while Belichick was treated to heroics from Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas on the court, he also was caught doing something he almost never does — laugh.

That’s right, the Harlem Globe Trotters found Belichick at his courtside seats and got a chuckle from the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

We made Bill Belichick laugh! Proof: pic.twitter.com/PVbrYn64fb — Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) March 2, 2017

Now that’s really something you don’t see every day.

Belichick also got up close and personal with Cavs star LeBron James during the fourth quarter. And James knew exactly who’s lap he almost ended up in, according to ESPN’s Chris Forsberg.

LeBron James after almost landing in Bill Belichick’s lap: "I’m not taking no legend out. … I need to keep seeing him win." — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 2, 2017

An eventful night at TD Garden for Belichick.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images