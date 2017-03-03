Rangers’ Henrik Lundqvist Denies David Pastrnak With Stellar Pad Save

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins suffered a tough 2-1 loss on home ice to the New York Rangers on Thursday.

The B’s struggled to put the puck in the net thanks to Rangers netminder Henrik Lundqvist, who turned away 32 of the Bruins’ 33 shot attempts.

Lundqvist’s best save of the night came at the expense of David Pastrnak. After receiving a great feed from David Krejci, Pastrnak tried to slide the puck in the back of the net, but he was denied by a Lundqvist sprawling pad save.

To see the DCU Save of the Game, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports