Here Are Eight Things We’ve Learned From NFL Free Agency So Far

Share this:

Tweet







The NFL landscape looks a lot different after the first 24 hours of free agency.

The start of free agency always marks a busy time for the NFL, and this year has been no different, with several big-name players signing lucrative contracts with new teams. The action might not slow down anytime soon, either, as there still are some notable players who’ve yet to find a home.

Few teams have been busier than the New England Patriots thus far. So what has the rest of the NFL been doing in an attempt to overcome the defending Super Bowl champions?

The Sports Daily broke down eight things we’ve learned from free agency through the first day. Stuff can happen at the drop of a hat, but some developments have really stood out.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images