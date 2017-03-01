Here Are Five Big-Name NFL Players Who Could Get Cut And Hit Free Agency

Share this:

The NFL dominoes have begun falling in a big way.

With teams looking to save cap space while thinking about the future, major names such as Jamaal Charles and Adrian Peterson headline the list of players now slated to hit free agency after some big decisions made across the league this week.

Those former NFL-best running backs are just the beginning, too. More big names could hit the open market if teams decide to cut ties with other high-priced veterans.

The Sports Daily looked at a few major names who could find themselves on the free-agent market soon thanks to bloated contracts … though a decrease in performance doesn’t help, either.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images