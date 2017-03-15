Here Are Five NFL ‘Revenge Games’ To Look Forward To For 2017 Season

Share this:

Tweet







Enough players have changed teams in the first week of NFL free agency to create some juicy matchups for the 2017 season.

Although the exact NFL schedule is unknown at this point, next year’s opponents for each team have been determined and a lot of newly signed free agents will be going against their former squads.

As soon as the complete schedule comes out next month, you should circle these revenge games on the calendar, according to The Sports Daily.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images