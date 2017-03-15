Here’s Boston Mayor Marty Walsh’s Pick To Win 2017 NCAA Tournament

Share this:

Marty Walsh is taking the safe bet amid the madness of March.

The Mayor of Boston submitted his NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket to Politico on Tuesday, picking the University of North Carolina to win this year’s national championship, according to The Boston Globe’s Nicole Yang. North Carolina is the top seed in the South Region and a popular pick among prognosticators everywhere.

Walsh predicts the Tar Heels will ultimately triumph over Arizona the final 77-73. His bracket includes defending champion Villanova and Louisville as the other Final Four teams.

Walsh will match picks with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and New York Congressman Joe Crowley in Politico’s Playbook pool. You can scrutinize Walsh’s full bracket on Politico.com.

