Here’s How You Should Be Pronouncing The Names Of Most Automakers

Most automakers have names that are relatively easy to pronounce, or so we thought.

As it turns out, many car brands’ names are commonly mispronounced, to varying degrees. If you want to know how to pronounce brands like “Bugatti,” however, it appears the best way to learn is to talk to people from a given automaker’s homeland.The folks over at Coches.net did just that, and provided the results in a video uploaded to YouTube on Monday.

If you’re anything like us, you were surprised to know that while you were pronouncing Bentley correctly, you still were saying it all wrong. Clearly, no one should be allowed to say Bentley unless they’re a distinguished British gentleman.

All in all, we’ve been pronouncing most of these names correctly all along, and we certainly didn’t fare as poorly as NASCAR drivers did when trying to pronounce Massachusetts municipalities.