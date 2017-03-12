Here’s Jason Groome, Red Sox’s Top Pitching Prospect, Striking Out Two Batters

Share this:

Tweet







Spring training is in full swing, which means it’s time to overreact to the performances of young prospects.

Sunday gave Boston Red Sox fans a perfect opportunity to do just that, as 18-year-old pitching prospect Jason Groome took the mound for the Sox in an intrasquad game.

The 6-foot-6 left-hander offered a glimpse of his impressive pitch arsenal, striking out two batters on a fastball and a curveball in footage taken by Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

Jason Groome pitching in an intrasquad game. Just punched out Jake Romanski (AA hitter) on fastball. pic.twitter.com/Xo4z2HEfcN — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 12, 2017

Here's Groome striking out Yeison Coca (spent last year in DSL) on a curveball. pic.twitter.com/64kHB5YvbY — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) March 12, 2017

ESPN.com’s Scott Lauber also shot a video of Groome in action Sunday.

Groome getting mound work in March is nothing groundbreaking, but it’s still one of the few times we’ve seen him throw on a mound for the Red Sox. Boston selected the hard-throwing lefty 12th overall in the 2016 Major League Baseball entry draft, and after the offseason trades of Michael Kopech and Anderson Espinoza, Groome has emerged as the top pitching prospect in the Red Sox’s system.

Groome made three total minor league appearances last season — one with the Short-Season A Lowell Spinners and two with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Red Sox — posting a 2.70 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports Images