Here’s The Likely Reason Why Dolphins Opposed Raiders’ Las Vegas Move

The Oakland Raiders are moving to Las Vegas, and the rest of the NFL is on board.

Well, with one exception.

The Raiders’ relocation was made official Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting when team owners voted 31-1 in favor of the move. So, who was the lone dissenter? That’d be Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

NFL Media’s Gregg Rosenthal and Ian Rapoport offered glimpses Monday into why Ross might have voted against the Raiders’ proposal.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross told Bay Area News group Sunday that teams need to consider legacy, NFL team like a utility. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) March 27, 2017

Why did #Dolphins dissent? Source: Stephen Ross believes it's not the best thing for fans & NFL. No animosity. But concern for all the moves — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2017

More context on Stephen Ross' dissent: Ross spent $500M+ in private funds to renovate a stadium & keep #Dolphins in MIA for the next 30 yrs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2017

Ross has a point, as we now have seen three franchises announce a relocation within the last 14 months after the Rams and Chargers both moved to Los Angeles. That’s left fan bases in St. Louis, San Diego and now Oakland out to dry, while it’s unclear if these teams can carve out “legacies” in uncertain markets such as Las Vegas and L.A.

It’s possible Ross isn’t alone in his thinking, but he was the only NFL owner to voice his opposition via a vote. And that, of course, set the Internet up to have some fun at Miami’s expense.

Get ’em next time, Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images