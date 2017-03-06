Here’s Why Cris Carter Thinks Brandon Marshall Should Sign With Patriots

Share this:

Tweet







While it’s unclear how much interest the New England Patriots have in free-agent wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who was released last week by the New York Jets, at least one former player thinks the six-time Pro Bowl pick should strongly consider joining Bill Belichick and Co.

Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter said Monday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he would sign with New England if he was in Marshall’s shoes. Carter then outlined several reasons why the decision makes sense, including Tom Brady’s future and Marshall’s familiarity with the AFC East.

"I would go to New England. And the reason why… [Tom Brady] said he wants to play another 2 or 3 years." — @criscarter80 on Brandon Marshall pic.twitter.com/JZ8lhqqe8S — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 6, 2017

Marshall, who turns 33 later this month, has played for four teams (Jets, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos) over his 11-year NFL career, racking up 941 catches for 12,061 yards and 82 touchdowns. He’s coming off a rather disappointing season in which he caught 59 passes for 788 yards and three touchdowns, but he totaled 109 catches, 1,502 yards and an NFL-best 14 TD grabs during the 2015 season, so it’s reasonable to think he still could perform at a high level in the right situation.

Will the Patriots give Marshall that opportunity? We’ll find out after free agency begins Thursday, but The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin reported over the weekend there’s at least some mutual interest between the sides.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images