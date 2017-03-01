Highest-Rated iRacing Driver Ever Steps Into New Role At Roush Fenway

Share this:

Lots of sim racers compete on iRacing because it’s the closest they’ll ever come to actually getting behind the wheel of a race car. For Ty Majeski, though, using the online sim is what landed him a gig as a development driver for Roush Fenway Racing.

The 22-year-old Wisconsin-native has had a lot of success in the world of sim racing. With an iRating of more than 10,000 — 1,600 is considered average — Majeski is the highest-rated iRacing driver ever. Through his career as a both an iRacing driver and an ARCA driver, he caught a lot of people’s attentions on his way to that score, including the folks at Roush Fenway.

RFR brought Majeski on-board in May as part of its driver development program, and one day later he was named to the 2016-17 NASCAR Next class.

Earlier this year, Majeski moved to North Carolina to be closer to the team’s facilities, where he works in the aerodynamics department. That’s because, in addition to running in ARCA and competing on iRacing, he also majors in mechanical engineering at University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Majeski spoke to NESN Fuel’s Courtney Cox on Wednesday about how he balances his education, racing career and job at RFR.

