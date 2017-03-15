Home Of LaVar Ball Reportedly Broken Into During Sons’ Basketball Game

Share this:

It was a rough night for the Ball family.

Not only did LiAngelo Ball and LaMelo Ball get bounced from the playoffs after losing their high school basketball game in front of their father, LaVar, and their older brother, Lonzo, who’s expected to be one of the top two picks in this year’s NBA draft following a sensational freshman season at UCLA. But the Ball family home in Chino Hills, Calif., also was burglarized, according to TMZ Sports.

Neighbors reportedly heard a suspicious crash sound at the Ball home around 8 p.m. — during the high school playoff game — and immediately called police, who arrived on the scene soon after and found belongings in the center of the house. Law enforcement sources told TMZ Sports they believe the burglars were unable to make off with the items because of the quick response from neighbors and police.

A Ball family rep told TMZ Sports that “everybody is safe,” which obviously is good news. It sounds like the incident caused quite the scene, though, as police reportedly used a helicopter at one point to search for suspects.

The Ball family has been in the news a lot lately, with LaVar’s confidence in his sons (and himself) rubbing a lot of people the wrong way. But it’s never good to hear about someone’s home being broken into, so let’s hope the bad guys get caught before they try to strike again.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images