Hottest, Coldest Teams In NBA With Playoffs Quickly Approaching

Share this:

Tweet







There are hot teams and there are cold teams in the NBA right now.

With the postseason starting two weeks from this Saturday, most head coaches would prefer not to be the latter. Unless, of course, they happen to be coaching a lottery team, then being cold is perfectly OK.

But the NBA lottery is something totally different. We’re talking about teams in the playoff hunt; teams that might still be playing games after the regular season ends in a couple of weeks.

The Sports Daily identified three of the hottest and three of the coldest teams in the NBA right now.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images