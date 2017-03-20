Houston Police Chief Blames Tom Brady Jersey Theft On Poor NFL Security

Share this:

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: The NFL is taking heat for an incident involving Tom Brady.

No, we’re not talking about deflated footballs. The latest fiasco centers around Brady’s missing Super Bowl LI jersey, which recently was recovered in Mexico in the possession of an “international media member” who reportedly snuck into the New England Patriots’ locker room after the game.

So, how did the culprit manage to steal Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey — and, apparently, the quarterback’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey — in plain sight? Houston police chief Art Acedevo wondered the same question in a press conference Monday, placing the blame on the NFL for its poor security efforts.

“I just hope that the NFL security takes a look at (its protocol), because they are the ones responsible for security in the locker rooms,” Acedevo said in the press conference, via TMZ Sports. “They really need to check their protocols and their efforts, because this is at least two jerseys that we’re aware of, and obviously it required a response from the Houston police department and other departments to recover them.”

Houston police initially led the search for Brady’s missing jersey, since Super Bowl LI was played at Houston’s NRG Stadium. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies later got involved, but Acedevo gave credit to his department for tracking down the missing threads.

“The reason the jersey was recovered was because of the men and women of the Houston Police Department,” Acedevo added.

The NFL might want to take Acedevo up on his advice. The same man who stole Brady’s jerseys reportedly is being investigated for stealing Von Miller’s belongings at Super Bowl 50, which would mean he committed theft at three consecutive Super Bowls.

