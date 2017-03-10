Houston Police (Unsuccessfully) Tried To Burn Browns For Brock Osweiler Trade

Share this:

The Cleveland Browns are used to being victims of highway robbery when it comes to acquisitions. It’s among the many reasons they’ve finished in last place in 14 of 18 seasons, including the last six campaigns.

And on Thursday, the Browns appeared to do another head-scratching thing when they acquired quarterback Brock Osweiler from the Houston Texans. The Browns didn’t have to give up much to acquire Osweiler, an underperforming and highly overpaid quarterback.

But after the football caught its collective breath, the narrative quickly switched to an unfamiliar direction: praising the Browns. Cleveland essentially bought a 2018 second-round pick — also included in the deal — by just taking on Osweiler’s contract. Cleveland, who has a ton of salary cap room, might ultimately trade or release him anyway. It’s a creative move to add a draft pick, and who knows, maybe it helps the Browns land Jimmy Garoppolo.

But the Houston Police Union didn’t see it that way, weighing in with this attempted zinger.

Anyone from the @Browns needs to file report for what the @HoustonTexans just did to them in the Osweiler deal, we have officers standing by — HPOU (@HPOUTX) March 9, 2017

Clever, sure, but like we said, it wasn’t the worst move in Browns history — far from it, actually. Another Twitter user pointed that out to the person or people who runs the Twitter account.

That’s a solid point, but it sounds like Osweiler will be someone else’s problem in 2017.

Houston law enforcement has had its hands full with football-related matters in the last month or so. The Houston Police Department also pledged to help find New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey after the No. 12 jersey went missing after the Patriots’ historic Super Bowl LI win at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images