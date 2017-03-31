Houston Teen Left Duct-Taped To Pole For Losing Warriors Vs. Rockets Bet

Share this:

Never underestimate the strength of duct tape or Miguel Chavez’s word.

Chavez, a 17-year-old from the Houston area, was left dangling from a city pole Wednesday, causing some drivers’ confusion and years of laughs among his friends who put him there, according to CBS DFW. Chavez lost a bet on Tuesday’s Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets game, and his payment was to be duct-taped to a pole for all to see.

Chavez shared highlights of the bizarrely hilarious scene on Facebook. (Caution: the video contains offensive language)

At least one passerby didn’t know about the wager and called the police. When officers arrived, they saw one of Chavez’s friends trying to cut him down and threatened to tase him, according to KHOU-Houston.

The police ultimately gave Chavez a ride home and, of course, a lecture.

The Warriors defeated the Rockets 113-106. The teams will meet again Friday at Oracle Arena.