How Did Breaking Up With Khloe Kardashian Help James Harden’s Career?

Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden is having an MVP-caliber season and he believes it has a lot to do with what he subtracted from his life following last season.

Namely, Khloe Kardashian.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Lee Jenkins, the Rockets star guard discussed how he needed to ‘eliminate’ the circus-like atmosphere that came with dating the reality TV star in order to truly flourish on the court.

“I’m not worried about anything but hooping and that may be why I’m having this kind of success,” Harden told Jenkins.

“I didn’t like all the attention,” Harden said about dating Kardashian. “I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”

The change has certainly worked for Harden as he is currently averaging 28.8 points, 11.3 assists and 8 rebounds per game this season, and is courting the NBA MVP trophy while leading the Rockets to the third-best record in the Western Conference.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images