How Kelly Olynyk’s Hair Made Big Game Vs. Warriors Even More Surprising

Kelly Olynyk was a big part of the Boston Celtics’ 99-86 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena. The Celtics center scored 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting and grabbed five rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench.

This was somewhat stunning, though not unprecedented, for a guy averaging less than 10 points and five rebounds per game, especially against a Warriors team that’s been considered a favorite to reach the NBA Finals all season. But the real element of surprise stemmed from Olynyk’s hairstyle choice.

The 25-year-old big man wore a headband and let his long locks flow on this particular night in Oakland. It’s something he’s done plenty of times in the past, but you see, Olynyk typically plays much better with his hair in a bun, as ESPN’s Chris Forsberg pointed out Wednesday night.

Headband Olynyk with the biggest performance of the season. It’s typically Bun or Bust. pic.twitter.com/7mn3UiIWAx — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 9, 2017

Of course, we could sit here and wonder why Olynyk ever bothers to wear a headband if his numbers featuring the bun are that much better. But instead, let’s just marvel at his excellent performance against the Warriors, knowing that it defied logic on multiple levels.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images