Iconic Citgo Sign Staying Near Fenway Park After Two Sides Strike Deal

Don’t worry, Fenway Park hitters: You still can “C-It-Go.”

The Boston skyline came dangerously close to losing the iconic Citgo sign near Fenway Park after Boston University sold the building it is on top of to Related Beal. But the two sides came to an agreement Wednesday to keep the historic sign right where it is, thanks in part to Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

“The Citgo sign has become an important part of the community and I am delighted that both sides were able to agree on terms that will allow the sign to stay where it is,” Walsh said in a statement, via The Boston Globe.

While specific financial details haven’t been released, Related Beal “wanted Citgo to pay as much as 10 times its current lease of $250,000 a year,” according to a February report by the Globe.

