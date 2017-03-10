Impact Of Osweiler Trade On Garoppolo, Patriots Reported Deals On Day 1 Of NFL Free Agency

Share this:

The NFL free agency period began at 4 p.m. on Thursday and there was plenty to talk about on day one. One of the biggest moves on Thursday was made by the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans traded QB Brock Osweiler, a 2018 second-round pick, and a 2017 sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2017 fourth-round pick.

NESN’s Matt Chatham was on “NESN Sports Today” presented by People’s United Bank to discuss the impact that this trade has on New England Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo, after the Browns have been rumored to be interested in the Patriots backup QB.

To hear Matt Chatham discuss the impact it has on Garoppolo check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today” Presented by People’s United Bank.