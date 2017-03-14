In Honor Of Pi Day, Here Are Five Cars That Reach 60 MPH In 3.1 Seconds

Share this:

That’s right, Tuesday’s the one day out of the year when people will pretend they care about the value of pi, but just because it’s March 14, doesn’t mean we our opinions on the mathematical constant have changed since it made our lives miserable in high school. The only numbers we really enjoy working with are performance figures.

However, we realized we could use our fascination with zero to 60 mph times to do something our geometry teachers never could: make pi interesting.

Now, to account for the human error involved with manning a stop watch, those times are usually listed to the nearest decimal place. That means we don’t know whether any car actually does the sprint to 60 mph in 3.14159 seconds, which is the approximate value of pi.

As a result, we too rounded to the nearest decimal place, and found five cars that can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, according to ZeroTo60Times.com.

Audi R8 V10

Photo via Audi

While the Lexus LFA was an example of a manufacturer focusing too much on the driving aspect of its halo car, the practical folks at Audi didn’t make that same mistake. Despite having a 540-horsepower V-10 that propels it to 60 mph in almost 3 seconds flat, the R8 still is very much an Audi, making it a great “everyday supercar.”

Caterham Seven CSR

Photo via Flickr/Brian Snelson

The Seven CSR might only have a 2.3-liter four-cylinder Ford Duratec engine that produces 260 horsepower, but it also weights just 575 kilograms (1,268 pounds). That means it has a power-to-weight ratio of 452 horsepower per metric ton, a 155 mph top speed and can accelerate like it’s shot out of a cannon.

Chevrolet Camaro Z06

Photo via Chevrolet

The Corvette always has been the epitome of a true American sports car, and the C7 Z06 is no different. Developed by Corvette Racing concurrently with the C7 GT LM racer, the Z06 will get to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds with a manual transmission, and because of its 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, it will continue accelerating all the way to its 205 mph top speed.

Hennessey Camaro HPE750

Photo via Hennessey

If, for whatever reason, you think the new ZL1 isn’t extreme enough for you, Hennessey can make yours even more of a beast. The HPE750 upgrade is available for both automatic and manual ZL1 coupes, and boosts power from 650 to 661 horsepower, and increases the torque figure from 650 to 695 foot-pounds. (Don’t ask us what the 750 denotes; we’re as confused as you are.) Also, so you don’t have to worry about the added performance cooking your engine, it also comes with a 3 year/36,000 Limited Warranty.

Mercedes-AMG GT S

Photo via Daimler AG

As if the GT S’s classically good looks weren’t enough to win you over, it also has a 4-liter bi-turbo AMG V-8 that makes 503 horsepower and, arguably more impressive, 516 foot-pounds of torque. That’s 78 horsepower and 110 foot-pounds more than what you get in a BMW M4.

Thumbnail photo via Chevrolet