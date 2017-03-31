Internet Thinks LeBron James Is Trolling Lonzo Ball’s Odd Shooting Motion

Share this:

We see what you (probably) did there, LeBron James.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar made a slight alteration to his pregame warmup Thursday before the Cavs’ matchup with the Chicago Bulls, and the internet thinks it might be a not-so-subtle message to the Ball family by seemingly mocking UCLA point guard and potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft Lonzo Ball’s unorthodox shooting motion.

You be the judge.

Is LeBron shading Lonzo Ball or nah? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cJgzFjB7m5 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 31, 2017

James and the Balls have a history, as the outspoken LaVar Ball mentioned James’ kids in one of his many outlandish statements. James, understandably, wasn’t a fan of what LaVar said, but that didn’t seem to faze the elder Ball.

So it doesn’t feel like a stretch for the internet to come to this conclusion.

