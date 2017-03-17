Iowa State vs. Nevada Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament First Round Online

Share this:

Day 1 of the first round of the NCAA Tournament concludes with a No. 5 vs. No. 12 matchup.

No. 5 Iowa State will take on No. 12 Nevada in a Midwest Region contest.

Both squads made it to the Big Dance via automatic bids. The Cyclones claimed the Big 12 title, while the Wolf Pack championed the Mountain West conference.

The 5-12 matchup annually is one of the most common upsets in the tournament, so fans could be in store for an exciting game.

Here’s how you can watch Iowa State vs. Nevada online.

When: Thursday, March 16 at 9:57 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

