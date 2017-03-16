Is Giants Star Wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife?

Odell Beckham Jr. is rumored to be tied to the ex-wife of one of the NFL’s greatest players.
The New York Giants wide receiver has been linked to Pilar Sanders, the former wife of eight-time Pro Bowl selection Deion Sanders.
According to Terez Owens, the couple actually has been a pair for some time and were recently spotted at a Drake concert in Paris together.
#OdellBeckhamjr #PilarSanders in #Paris at #DrakeConcert #together #PrimeTime #Couple? Or #gayfish? #NewYorkGiants wide #receiver #Odell #Beckham Jr. was having a tough time deciding between the girl he was with, Pilar Sanders, and the dude on stage last night in Paris at the Drake concert. We know #OBJ is #Drake’s #1 #roadie, maybe he’s finally moving on. OBJ and #Pilar Sander is an interesting 1-2 punch. Our source tells us this has been happening on the low down for a little while. Our source tells us, “Pilar really likes Odell’s energy, she enjoys spending time with him, makes her feel young and alive” says our source. This is an unlikely couple. Check out the Prime-time couple below.-TO
Pilar Sanders must have a thing for charismatic NFL players. Beckham Jr. grabs headlines seemingly on a weekly basis, and her ex-husband, “Prime Time,” doesn’t need any explanation.
If Beckham Jr. and Pilar Sanders are in fact an item, maybe he will take her on a boat trip to Miami.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images
