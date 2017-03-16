Is Giants Star Wideout Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife?

Share this:

Odell Beckham Jr. is rumored to be tied to the ex-wife of one of the NFL’s greatest players.

The New York Giants wide receiver has been linked to Pilar Sanders, the former wife of eight-time Pro Bowl selection Deion Sanders.

According to Terez Owens, the couple actually has been a pair for some time and were recently spotted at a Drake concert in Paris together.

Pilar Sanders must have a thing for charismatic NFL players. Beckham Jr. grabs headlines seemingly on a weekly basis, and her ex-husband, “Prime Time,” doesn’t need any explanation.

If Beckham Jr. and Pilar Sanders are in fact an item, maybe he will take her on a boat trip to Miami.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images