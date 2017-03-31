Is Randy Moss Playing Soccer In Charlotte (Or Has April Fools Come Early)?

Share this:

Randy Moss sure looks like he’s ready to play football again.

The former NFL wide receiver joined the Charlotte Independence on Friday, the United Soccer League club announced on its website. This appears to be either an early April Fools joke or a stunning career change for Moss, who’ll wear No. 84 on his jersey and play goalkeeper for the Independence, pending USL approval.

“Renewing my career is something that I’ve thought about for a long time now,” said Moss. “I’m excited to get started with the Charlotte Independence and show the world that I can be a two-sport athlete.”

Moss, 40, retired from pro football in 2012. He ranks sixth all time in receiving yards with 15,292 and second in touchdowns with 157. He currently works for ESPN as a NFL analyst.

We don’t know whether Moss has a background as a soccer player. His football career speaks for itself and he was a fine basketball player in high school.

Nevertheless, Charlotte, the minor-league affiliate of Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids, sounds excited to have him on its roster.

“Our team stands to gain a lot by bringing in Randy,” Independence head coach Mike Jeffries said. “Obviously, he’s a proven winner and his athleticism is an attribute that translates to any sport he plays.”

Charlotte will kick off its season Saturday against the Charleston Battery with Moss in tow.

That is, unless this is an over-elaborate ruse.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images