David Price’s Tweet Sets Stage For Good News On Red Sox Pitcher’s Health

UPDATE (Friday, 4:25 p.m. ET): So, David Price really was hinting at some good news — at least for the time being — Friday when he sent out a lighthearted tweet saying he was headed back to Fort Myers.

Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell told reporters Friday afternoon that Price is expected to avoid surgery after receiving a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews.

Huge break for Red Sox: David Price expected to avoid surgery after getting second opinion with Dr. Andrews and Dr. ElAttrache, Farrell said — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) March 3, 2017

Price will rest for 7-10 days, get medication and then Red Sox will see what happens from there. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) March 3, 2017

Breaking: No surgery for #RedSox LHP David Price. Rest and medication. Farrell calls it best case scenario. 7-10 days off for him. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 3, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: David Price sent Boston Red Sox fans into a tizzy Friday afternoon.

The left-handed pitcher made an impromptu and unnerving trip to Indianapolis to meet with noted surgeon Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion on his ailing left arm. Red Sox manager John Farrell revealed Thursday that Price felt soreness in his left elbow and forearm after a simulated game earlier in the week, and the club said Price would miss his first start of the spring.

We still don’t know the results of Price’s second opinion. But that didn’t stop the southpaw from sending a tweet from Indy, which also is the site of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Indy is a little chilly right now so I'm gonna head back to fort myers! My 40 time was 4.11…ill let one of you name my island — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) March 3, 2017

What exactly does that mean? Maybe it’s just a joke that has nothing to do with his arm. No one knows for sure — at least not yet. But if you’re a glass-half-full type of person, you’ll likely point out that if Price had just learned his season was over, he probably wouldn’t be in a laughing mood.

Also, the fact he’s heading back to camp might indicate things aren’t as bad as some feared.

That’s purely speculation, though, and we’ll just have to wait and see.

