Is Tinder Responsible For NBA Teams Being More Successful On Road?

Current life on the road in the NBA appears to be very different than it was decades ago.

Thanks, dating apps.

No, really — thanks.

ESPN’s Tom Haberstroh looked into why teams now are more successful on the road (57.4 winning percentage for home teams this season) versus the 67.9 percent success rate for home teams during the 1987-88 season.

His conclusion? Players now use social media and dating apps — especially Instagram — for, well, you know, instead of dropping thousands of dollars and spending all night at exclusive nightclubs. And you don’t have to just take his word for it.

“Tin-der-i-za-tion,” one NBA general manager told Haberstroh, “like the dating app. No need to go to the clubs all night anymore.”

One former All-Star added: “It’s absolutely true that you get at least two hours more sleep getting laid on the road today versus 15 years ago. No schmoozing. No going out to the club. No having to get something to eat after the club but before the hotel.”

Now, that’s not the only reason. Players and teams also are swiping left on commercial flights and excessive alcohol, as Haberstroh pointed out in the piece. But Tinder apparently is a big factor, too.

