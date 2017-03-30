Isaiah Thomas Becomes Sixth Celtic To Score 2,000 Points In Single Season

Share this:

BOSTON — Isaiah Thomas has had a fantastic season.

The All-Star point guard has piloted the Boston Celtics to the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference while leading the league in fourth-quarter scoring.

And during the Celtics’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Thomas added another accolade to his incredible campaign.

Thomas scored 20 first-half points, and with the final two points, he eclipsed the 2,000-point mark for the season.

With this bucket, Isaiah Thomas becomes the sixth Celtic ever to score 2,000 points in a single season. 👀 pic.twitter.com/iLFbEaB4Qd — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 30, 2017

He joined some impressive company, as he became just the sixth Celtic to break that mark in a single season. Larry Bird (four times), Paul Pierce (four times), John Havlicek (twice), Sam Jones (once) and Kevin McHale (once) also reached the milestone during their time in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images