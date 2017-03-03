Isaiah Thomas Believes Magic Johnson Will Bring A Superstar To Lakers

Share this:

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the NBA’s most iconic franchises, but the team has escaped its greatness in recent seasons.

The Lakers have not made the playoffs since 2013, and are on pace to be one of the league’s worst teams yet again this year.

However, with a crop of talented young players on its roster, Los Angeles could return to success in the coming seasons. The team also hired Lakers legend Magic Johnson as president of basketball operations in the hopes of restoring greatness to the franchise.

While time will tell how successful Johnson is calling the shots in Los Angeles, Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas believes that the Basketball Hall of Famer will be able to bring in a marquee talent.

“Magic Johnson is arguably the best Laker ever, so to have him the head of all that and making decisions, it’s a step in the right direction,” Thomas told ESPN’s Chris Forsberg. “Everybody respects him. I mean, the Lakers are not going to be, I guess, what they are now forever. He’ll bring some people there.”

Thomas and the Celtics are currently in Los Angeles as they’re set to take on the Lakers on Friday night. The Celtics star actually grew up as a Lakers fan, with dreams of playing at the Staples Center. Thomas’ loyalties have shifted, though.

“I was brainwashed into being a Lakers fan when I was younger. So I always wanted to be a Laker,” he said. “But I love being a Celtic.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images