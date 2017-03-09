Isaiah Thomas Hears ‘MVP’ Chants At Oracle Arena; Stephen Curry Isn’t Impressed

Share this:

“MVP” chants at the home of the Golden State Warriors are, of course, nothing new.

Except when they’re directed at the visiting 5-foot-9 point guard.

That surreal moment played out Wednesday night at Oracle Arena, as Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas — Warriors guard Stephen Curry — was serenaded with “MVP” chants by a vocal contingent of Celtics fans as he shot free throws late in his team’ eventual 99-86 win.

Loud MVP chant for Isaiah Thomas in Golden State. Wild. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 9, 2017

Fairly spirited M-V-P chant for Thomas. Might be the first one for an opposing player I've heard here since Kobe was still great — Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) March 9, 2017

It’s one thing to hear such chants on the road. It’s another entirely to hear them in the home stadium of the reigning two-time MVP. But Curry, as you might imagine, wasn’t interested in lauding Thomas or his fans.

“Our fans were leaving,” Curry said after the game, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “We didn’t give them anything to cheer about.”

The All-Star point guard, who went scoreless in the fourth quarter after taunting Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown, then threw in a little subtle jab.

“We get (MVP chants) in other arenas, too,” Curry added. “We can’t be sensitive about that.”

He’s certainly not wrong, but Wednesday night’s spoils belonged to Thomas and the Celtics, who outscored Golden State 27-12 in the fourth quarter. Thomas, meanwhile, almost couldn’t believe hearing his own name chanted in the home of the defending Western Conference champs.

“That’s crazy,” Thomas said, via Mass Live’s Jay King. “But I mean my teammates, my coaching staff put me in position to get those chances, so I’m just staying in the moment.

“… It is crazy though. I don’t be wanting to miss free throws because they be saying that.”

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images