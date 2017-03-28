Italian Authorities Prevent Enzo Ferrari’s Corpse From Being Stolen

Share this:

Tweet







Enzo Ferrari currently is resting in peace, but apparently that came very close to changing.

Italian authorities Tuesday foiled an organized crime group’s plot to steal Ferrari’s corpse from its resting place in Modena, Italy, according to Motorsport. Multiple raids performed by 300 military and police personnel reportedly resulted in 34 arrests made across Italy.

The gang, which is based in Sardinia, reportedly planned to steal the coffin carrying Ferrari’s corpse, and demand ransom from either the Ferrari company or family.

One member of the crime group reportedly had already planned out the raid on Ferrari’s tomb, with the plan involving the use of multiple vehicles.

The stealing of the Ferrari founder’s corpse would’ve been pretty terrible news for the Italian automaker, which has been celebrating its 70th birthday. Now, hopefully Ferrari and its fans can get some long-overdue updates on the rumored Enzo Ferrari biopic.

Thumbnail photo via Pexels