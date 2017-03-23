Jaguars Exploring Plans To Build Practice Facility In London Near Wembley

Share this:

The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to officially put down roots in London.

The team is looking into building a practice facility in the United Kingdom’s capital near Wembley Stadium, where the Jags have played a game every season since 2013. City A.M.’s Frank Dalleres reported Wednesday the Jaguars had “informal discussions” with city officials about the facility proposals.

The Jaguars also included a provision that would open the practice facility for community use when they’re not in London.

The NFL has a 10-year deal in place to play at Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium, but Jacksonville has made it clear the team plans to keeps its ties with Wembley. The Jaguars’ current contract has them playing one game at the stadium per season until 2020 with an option to stay until 2025. Owner Shahid Khan also owns Fulham FC, a Spurs rival.

While there’s been plenty of talk about giving London an NFL franchise either through expansion or relocation, the Jags aren’t considering a move. Still, England has been kind to them, as they generate more revenue during their “home game” in London than in Jacksonville.

