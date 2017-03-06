James Develin Reportedly Staying With Patriots, Agrees To Two-Year Contract

Share this:

Tweet







One of the NFL’s top fullbacks will not test free agency.

James Develin has agreed to re-sign with the New England Patriots on a two-year contract, the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe reported Monday. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Develin has been with the Patriots since 2012, appearing in 49 games during that span and winning two Super Bowls. After missing the entire 2015 season with a broken leg, the 28-year-old came back strong in 2016, playing in every game and logging a career-high 350 offensive snaps to go along with another 151 on special teams.

Though he did not record a single carry this season and caught just three passes for 18 yards, Develin’s lead blocking helped pave the road for the Patriots’ talented trio of running backs, including LeGarrette Blount, who rushed for 1,161 yards and led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns.

Develin also played a key role in filling the void left by tight end Rob Gronkowski, who underwent back surgery in early December and missed the remainder of the season.

NFL free agency opens Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images