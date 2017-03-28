Jay Cutler Apparently Has Been Spending Unemployment Naked On The Beach

Share this:

Jay Cutler is about to be the butt of everyone’s jokes.

The Chicago Bears released the quarterback on March 9, and there haven’t been too many rumors about Cutler despite the fact that many teams were looking to improve under center this offseason. But instead of sweating it, Cutler and his wife Kristin Cavallari, who starred in MTV’s “Laguna Beach,” went to Mexico recently to spend some time in the sun.

And Cutler really has been enjoying the weather, as is evidenced by the Instagram photo Cavallari shared of his bare bottom Tuesday.

(We censored the image so you wouldn’t have to meet with your office’s human resources department. If you really want to see Cutler’s derrière, you can click on the image below for the original post.)

We’re assuming Cutler didn’t mind that Cavallari posted this photo, but you know what they say when you assume.