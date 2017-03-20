Jay Leno Finds Out Why Callaway’s AeroWagon Is Best Corvette You Can Buy

Share this:

Tweet







When we learned Callaway, a tuning shop with locations in Connecticut and California, turned the C7 Chevrolet Corvette into a shooting brake, we immediately wanted one. Now, though, we can’t understand why anybody wouldn’t want one.

Callaway appeared on “Jay Leno’s Garage” to show off the AeroWagon Package, which transforms a C7 coupe into a wagon without distorting the car’s styling. This provides the perfect balance of the practicality and good looks, but that’s apparently not all.

The AeroWagon’s roof also is removable, as Jay Leno and Peter Callaway, the company’s general manager, demonstrated on their test drive. That means Callaway’s package creates a Corvette that not only is more spacious and just as good looking as the standard coupe, but that also allows you to soak up the sun.

The Corvette featured on “Jay Leno’s Garage” is the same one Callaway posted pictures of when it announced the AeroWagon Package. The build quality is so good it looks like a factory-made vehicle, but as Callaway told Leno, it’s actually fitted with the first parts to come out of the company’s molds.

Unlike some tuning company’s that design their parts using a physical vehicle, Callaway uses computer models sent to it ahead of time by General Motors. So even though you’re buying a customized car, it doesn’t feel like it.