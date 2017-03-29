Jerry Jones Sets Deadline For Decision On Tony Romo’s Future With Cowboys

Share this:

Tweet







We’re several weeks into the new NFL year, but Tony Romo’s future in the league remains very much uncertain.

While it’s expected the Dallas Cowboys will move on from the veteran quarterback either by trade or release, Romo currently still resides on the Cowboys roster.

It appears team owner Jerry Jones simply is holding out for a trading partner, but considering Romo’s age and injury history, it’s hard to imagine there is much of a market for the signal caller.

Although Jones has been relatively mum on his plan for Romo, he did reveal a deadline as to when a decision would be made by.

Asked Cowboys owner Jerry Jones asked when the team will need a resolution on Tony Romo's situation — "Before training camp." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 28, 2017

Jones’ comment effectively is a cop out, considering training camp is months away.

There only have been two teams reportedly interested in Romo’s services — the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. The Broncos reportedly aren’t interested in acquiring Romo via trade, while the Texans have shown no efforts in trying to work out a deal either.

It’s also not a stretch of the imagination to think Romo could walk away from the game entirely. If he does, he reportedly has a pretty cushy job offer lined up after he hangs up his cleats.

Thumbnail photo via Erich Schlegel/USA TODAY Sports Images