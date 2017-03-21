Jets ‘Very Intrigued’ By UNC QB, Top NFL Draft Prospect Mitch Trubisky

Share this:

Tweet







The New York Jets don’t have a franchise quarterback, but they might be able to remedy that through the 2017 NFL Draft.

New York has the No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming draft, and according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the Jets have their eye on one of the quarterbacks expected to be selected in the first round.

Cimini wrote “the Jets are very intrigued by North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky, widely regarded as the top QB prospect. They will be present Tuesday at his pro day and could return to Chapel Hill, North Carolina for a private workout.”

Unfortunately for the Jets, they might not have a chance to draft Trubisky unless a trade to move up is made. The Cleveland Browns will pick first overall, followed by the San Francisco and Chicago Bears to round out the top three, and all three franchises are in need of a quarterback.

Trubisky and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson are considered the best quarterbacks available. Both of them are expected to be top 15 picks. Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer could go later in Round 1.

The Jets have chosen a quarterback with a top six pick only once in the last 30 years — Mark Sanchez at fifth overall in 2009.

Thumbnail photo via Ivan Pierre Aguirre/USA TODAY Sports Images