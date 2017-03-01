Jimmy Garoppolo Left Mark On Opposing Coaches In Brief Starting Stint

Share this:

Some of the few men in the NFL who have coached against Jimmy Garoppolo shared their impressions of the New England Patriots quarterback Wednesday.

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said he was “very impressed” with what he saw from Garoppolo, who led the Patriots to a 23-21 win over the Cardinals in the 2016 season opener.

That was Garoppolo’s first pro start and also the first indication he could have what it takes to succeed as an NFL quarterback. He completed 24 of 33 passes in the Sunday night matchup, throwing for 264 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.

“Well, he obviously won the game,” Arians told reporters. “I was very impressed with his poise. (Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels) did a great job with their game plan of him not holding it very long for us to get to him. I was very impressed with him.”

Vance Joseph offered a similar assessment. The Denver Broncos head coach spent last season as defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, whom Garoppolo shredded back in Week 2. The 25-year-old signal-caller was able to rack up 232 yards and three touchdown passes in that game despite exiting in the second quarter with a shoulder injury.

“I thought Jimmy was really special,” Joseph told reporters. “I was really surprised at how poised he was. … He was really poised. He was confident. He made good decisions. I mean, he made some awesome throws in that football game. I was really shocked how good he was against us.”

Coaches around the league clearly think highly of Garoppolo, which explains the tornado of trade rumors that has engulfed him for the past few months. Garoppolo apparently isn’t going anywhere, however, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday the Patriots will not trade their promising backup quarterback this offseason.

