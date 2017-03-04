Jimmy Garoppolo Shares Interesting Instagram Post Amid Trade Rumors

Share this:

Is it March 9 yet?

The NFL offseason doesn’t go into full swing until Thursday, when players with expiring contracts officially become free agents and teams can begin negotiations with players and each other. But until then, speculation will continue to run wild.

Case in point: Jimmy Garoppolo.

The New England Patriots backup quarterback has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors, and on Friday night, Jimmy G posted a photo on Instagram that had Patriots fans’ imaginations running wild.

✌🏼 #LaFamiglia A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on Mar 3, 2017 at 5:45pm PST

Is Garoppolo saying peace out to his Patriots family? Is he simply acknowledging how much he enjoys being in New England? Who knows?

Things seemed safe for Garoppolo on Wednesday, when it was reported the Patriots weren’t going to trade the 25-year-old, but now rumor has it the team is scouting free-agent backup quarterbacks just in case. So until Thursday, it looks as though all anyone can do it guess.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images