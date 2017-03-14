Joanna Jedrzejczyk Wants To Shatter An Impressive Ronda Rousey Record

Share this:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk might not receive the same attention and hype Ronda Rousey gets, but she’s out to become a household name and become the greatest female UFC fighter ever.

The UFC women’s strawweight champion made an appearance on “The MMA Hour” with Ariel Helwani, and explained how she’s aiming to shatter Rousey’s record of six consecutive title defenses.

“I want that record,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I want this female record, which is six title defenses straight. And then I will look up to the guys’ (record).”

Jedrzejczyk currently has four consecutive title defenses in the strawweight class, and will fight Jessica Andrade at UFC 211 in Dallas in May for a chance to become one title defense shy of Rousey’s record.

The Polish strawweight has already surpassed Rousey in terms of total wins in the UFC with seven and says she took a few lessons from the way Rousey handled the media during her historic title defense.

“We all are different. Our lives are different,” Jedrzejczyk said, as transcribed by MMAFighting.com. “But the thing is, of course I learned some (from Rousey’s situation), but I’m trying to be smart for myself. There was a time when I could fly to Poland for 10 days, do like seven days of media, I slept like six hours a day … But the thing is, it was time for it. Now it’s time to just get ready for the fight. Eight-and-a-half weeks, I will (focus only on) getting ready for UFC 211, and the thing is, no one is going to get my attention.”

