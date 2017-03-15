Joey Logano Just Can’t Seem To Play Nice With Joe Gibbs Racing Drivers

Share this:

At the rate he’s going, Team Penske driver Joey Logano soon will have shared unpleasantries with each driver of Joe Gibbs Racing’s Cup team.

After Logano’s post-race fight with Kyle Busch on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, rookie Daniel Suarez now is the only member of JGR’s Cup team that hasn’t exchanged either physical or verbal jabs with Logano. Regardless of who’s at fault in each incident, it’s pretty humorous that Logano repeatedly has found himself in the ring with JGR drivers; however, Logano’s 2013 bout with Tony Stewart shows he’s made plenty of enemies outside of JGR.

In case your memory is a little foggy, we’ve gone ahead and recapped some of Logano’s most memorable spats with JGR.

Logano Vs. Denny Hamlin

Logano was racing strong in the 2013 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, that is until Hamlin nudged Logano from behind and ended his day. Logano, rightfully so, wasn’t happy, and made his way over to Hamlin after the race to air his grievances.

Logano Vs. Matt Kenseth

Though not as heated as his run ins with Hamlin and Busch, Logano’s confrontation with Matt Kenseth after the 2016 Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway felt like it was one more finger-point away from boiling over. Kenseth was upset Logano pushed him out of line during the race, and let an apparently amused Logano know about it after the race.

Logano Vs. Busch

Last, but certainly not least, is Logano’s battle with Busch at LVMS. Busch was upset after an incident with Logano during the race’s last lap send him into the wall, and sought out Logano — and most of his crew — after the race. It still isn’t clear whether Logano took any punches, but Busch’s bloody forehead shows just how nasty things were at the bottom of the pile.

We’re certainly not advocating for violence, but a Logano Vs. Suarez battle certainly could put a bow on this heated NASCAR rivalry.